Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Cut by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.23.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.