Chartwell Retirement Residences Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$196.58 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSH. Desjardins raised Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

