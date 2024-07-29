Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.47. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSH.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

