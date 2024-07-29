Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 130500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

