CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.
GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GIB.A
CGI Stock Down 0.7 %
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.