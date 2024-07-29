CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.50.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIB.A

CGI Stock Down 0.7 %

About CGI

GIB.A traded down C$1.06 on Monday, reaching C$149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$129.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.