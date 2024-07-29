CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 1,668,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,166. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.87.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

