Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp cut their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 718,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.