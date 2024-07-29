Ceeto Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 7,076,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

