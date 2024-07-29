Ceeto Capital Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7 %

ETN traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.79. 3,090,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.30 and a 200 day moving average of $304.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

