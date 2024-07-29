Ceeto Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DVN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

