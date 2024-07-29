Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,236 shares of company stock worth $16,281,053. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

ADBE stock traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.