Ceeto Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 105,218 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,391,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.