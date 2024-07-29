Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $47.22 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.