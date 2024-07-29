Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,962,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $186.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

