Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.40. 333,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 831,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

