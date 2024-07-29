Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carter’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 71,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

