Carroll Investors Inc Takes $138,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,123 over the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.