Carroll Investors Inc Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.51. 2,439,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $356.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.80.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

