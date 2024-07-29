Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 270,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 215,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 207,685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 227,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $894.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.