Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 508,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after acquiring an additional 345,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CAH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.47. 263,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
