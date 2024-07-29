Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.26.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

