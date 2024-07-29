Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 189,573 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,918. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

