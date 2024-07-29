Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

