Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 139700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canuc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

