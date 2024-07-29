Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 4.5%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 39,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 130,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.27.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

