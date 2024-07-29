Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (PBY.UN) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 12th

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
PBY.UN stock opened at C$15.22 on Monday. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.76 and a twelve month high of C$15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
