Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS BLOZF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

About Cannabix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.