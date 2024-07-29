Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in July

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %
OTCMKTS BLOZF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
About Cannabix Technologies
