Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 33200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

