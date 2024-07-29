Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE CP traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$112.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.93.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.