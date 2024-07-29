Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE CP traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$112.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.93.
Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
