Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

CP opened at $82.27 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

