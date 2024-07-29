Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

CP opened at $82.27 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.