Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$59.00.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$52.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.86. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$64.71. The firm has a market cap of C$21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

