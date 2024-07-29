BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,778,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 2,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

BYD Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BYDDF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. BYD has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

