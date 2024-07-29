BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.64 million for the quarter.
