BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.7 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

