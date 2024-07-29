BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.7 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
