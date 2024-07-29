Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Graham David Senst purchased 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

