Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $42.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.32.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

BAM stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,486,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,028,000 after purchasing an additional 988,538 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

