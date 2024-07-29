Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $73.25

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $61.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

