Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$18.23

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Paradigm Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday.

ARE stock opened at C$15.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

