Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.110-2.140 EPS.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,694. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

