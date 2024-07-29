British Land (LON:BLND) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.59) to GBX 405 ($5.24) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.23).

British Land Price Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

BLND opened at GBX 399.80 ($5.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 393.36. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity at British Land

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,671.08). In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,671.08). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,997.34). Insiders bought 3,612 shares of company stock worth $1,488,553 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

