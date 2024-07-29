British Land (LON:BLND) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.59) to GBX 405 ($5.24) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.23).
British Land Price Performance
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.
Insider Activity at British Land
In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,671.08). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,997.34). Insiders bought 3,612 shares of company stock worth $1,488,553 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
