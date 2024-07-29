British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,344,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,564,438 shares.The stock last traded at $35.39 and had previously closed at $35.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.3% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

