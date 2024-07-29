Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

