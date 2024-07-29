Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Insider Activity at Braze

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,085 shares of company stock worth $3,257,592. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.