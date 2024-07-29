Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Braze
Insider Activity at Braze
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze Stock Performance
NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.