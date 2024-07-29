BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LND traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 49,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $489.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.84. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

