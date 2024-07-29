BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,131,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 10,684,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.

BrainChip Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BRCHF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.14. 104,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.18. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.36.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

