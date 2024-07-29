Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $215,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.92. 7,973,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

