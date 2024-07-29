Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

BSX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.36. 2,804,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

