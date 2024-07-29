Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $70.76. 345,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,234. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

