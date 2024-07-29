Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

