Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in July

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS BONXF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
About Bonterra Resources
