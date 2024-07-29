Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in July

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS BONXF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

